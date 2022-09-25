Nur Jazlan: As MPN chairman, Muhyiddin failed to help PM revive economy

PETALING JAYA: Johor Umno deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (pix) has echoed Umno leadership’s criticism of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for failing to help revive the country’s economy.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed Muhyiddin as the National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman despite failing to revive the nation’s economy during his premiership.

“After a year since Muhyiddin became the National Recovery Council chief, the country’s economy did not improve but instead worsened,“ Nur Jazlan said in a statement on Facebook.

Nur Jazlan also claimed that Muhyiddin was actually unhappy with Ismail Sabri over Bersatu’s request for the deputy prime minister’s position.

Nur Jazlan’s remarks followed Muhyiddin’s criticisms that Ismail Sabri has failed to manage Malaysia’s economy.

Muhyiddin had claimed there are various issues plaguing the county and that the prime minister was seen to be not serious in coming up with solutions.

He also urged the Bera MP to form a high-level committee to address the economic slide being experienced by the country.