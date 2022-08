PETALING JAYA: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar yesterday married Yin Shao Loong, a senior research associate at Khazanah Research Institute.

The lawmaker said in a joint statement with her new husband that her father, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, gave her away at an akad nikah ceremony at their family home on Aug 5.

The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends.