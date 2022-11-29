Offer reasonable festive season fare to Sarawak, airlines told

KUCHING: Airline companies have been urged to offer affordable airfares to Sarawak for the coming festive season.

State Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said his ministry has also written to all the airlines and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) on the matter.

“This is to ensure that the airfares are affordable for our people especially students and those wishing to visit their family members during the auspicious season in Sarawak or Peninsular Malaysia.

“However, we still encourage the potential travellers to plan their journey ahead and book their flights early to get the promotional and discounted airfare,” he told the Sarawak State Assembly in his winding-up speech on the state’s Budget 2023.

Meanwhile, Lee said from January to Sept this year, there were 88,979 aircraft and 6,013,068 passenger movements recorded at all Sarawak airports.

He said most of the flights and passengers came from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kota Bharu, Labuan, Brunei and Singapore.

“For cargo, a total of 47,451 tonnes of cargo movement was recorded in all Sarawak airports including Short Take Off and Landing Port (STOLport) from Jan to Sept this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee said Sibu will have its first direct connectivity to Singapore with AirAsia Berhad having its inaugural flight on Dec 16 with four flights weekly.

“We believe this will be a great convenience for business travellers and tourists which will spur economic activities in Sibu,” he added. -Bernama