Online booking for T250 Wangsa Maju Setapak route ‘feeder bus on demand’ now available

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL, the bus transport service operator for Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), today launched its experimental feeder service ‘On Demand Rapid KL x Kumpool’ for the T250 route servicing Wangsa Maju and Setapak, from now until Jan 3, 2023.

In a statement, Rapid Bus said the service is a collaboration between Rapid Bus and Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, which owns Kumpool, an e-hailing booking application around Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

According to the statement, the service guarantees a seat on the bus which can be made through the Kumpool application with an introductory fee of RM1 that enables the passenger to make payment using the My50 unlimited travel pass, Touch n’ Go card or the Keluarga Malaysia pass.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij in the statement said the strategic collaboration is a Rapid Bus initiative for providing first-last mile connectivity to Rapid KL bus service users.

“The main advantage of this service is that passengers can choose their travel time according to their own time. Passengers can also plan trips more efficiently because they can choose the booking time more easily,“ he said.

Kumpool chairman Goh Chun Hean said, his company is pleased to be able to work with Rapid Bus and aims to have the service improve its coverage, shortening waiting times and facilitating travel from or to Wangsa Maju LRT.

The On-Demand intermediate bus will operate daily from 6.30 am to 11.30 pm with more available stops and is not subject to existing Route T250 bus stops but offers a shorter journey time as it does not need to go through all stops if there is no reservation.-Bernama