Only RM5.3 mln padi tithe collected by LZNK last year

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Tithe Board (LZNK) has only collected RM5.3 million in padi tithe last year compared to the expected collection of RM51.5 million per year.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor(pix) said the amount was based on more than 100,000 hectares of padi fields in the area of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA).

“Based on the calculations made by LZNK, it should have collected RM51.5 million in padi tithe but only 10 per cent of the total amount was collected,“ he said after attending the Wakalah Zakat Distribution ceremony of the Kedah State Government Office at the Seri Mentaloon hall here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said he was disappointed that the padi tithe collection was only between RM4 and RM5 million each year and the community’s awareness of the obligation to pay tithe was still low.

“I think there has been a loophole in the payment of the tithe and that has caused Muslims to lose one of their sources of wealth, which is tithe.

“So, I hope all Muslims in this state can pay tithe at LZNK to develop the ummah and boost the economic development of Muslims, especially in Kedah,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the Kedah Wakalah Tithe Distribution Management Committee had allocated RM310,000 to pondok and maahad tahfiz institutions throughout Kedah for management purposes.

“A total of 34 pondok received wakalah money amounting to RM3,000 each while a total of 104 maahad tahfiz received money amounting to RM2,000 each,“ he said.-Bernama