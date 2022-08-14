OP Tapis : Police seize drugs valued over RM800,000

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) together with a Bukit Aman Zone 1 Team seized various types of drugs worth RM814,612.25 and arrested 301 addicts and dealers through Op Tapis Bersepadu which was carried out for three days starting August 11.

Acting Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the biggest seizure during the operation involved the arrest of two local male suspects aged 53 and 34 in a house near Jalan JKR at about 6 pm yesterday.

“The results of the inspection, yielded cannabis weighing 453.75 grams, 50 grams of heroin, 40 psychotropic pills and three Eramin 5 pills, all of which were valued at RM27,780.

“We also seized a Nissan Grand Livina valued at about RM50,000. Both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine and have criminal records related to narcotics,“ he told reporters at Kelantan contingent police headquarters (IPK), here today.

He said both suspects are remanded for seven days from Aug 13 to 19 for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said, after interrogating the two suspects, police then conducted a follow-up raid at 7 pm on the same day (Aug 12) at a house in Kampung Demit, Kubang Kerian here.

“No arrests were made but police found marijuana weighing 3,000 grams, 3,050 grams of heroin, 800 pills of Eramin 5, 2,000 Yaba pills and 24.37 grams of Syabu estimated to be worth RM499,382,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki said that in a separate raid at Flat Sri Guchil, Kuala Krai on August 12, at 10.45 pm, police arrested a 23-year-old local labourer and confiscated 18,000 Yaba pills valued at RM180,000.

“We also seized a Honda Jazz valued at RM20,000 and RM1,000 in cash.

“The suspect was tested positive for methamphetamine and had two prior drug-related cases. He has been remanded for seven days beginning Aug 13 until 19 for further investigations,” he added.-Bernama