Operation to trace missing MV Dai Cat 06 by Indonesia auth unsuccessful

JAKARTA: Efforts by Indonesian authorities to trace Malaysian cargo vessel MV Dai Cat 06 which was reported missing from the waters of Pemangkat, west Kalimantan have not been successful, according to local media reports.

Basarnas SAR Sintete Post coordinator in West Kalimantan Zulhijah said the joint search operation between Indonesia Maritime, Bakamla, and the Indonesian navy was undertaken on Sunday.

He said a distress alert was received by Basarnas Pontianak 01° 36.7′ N-108° 31.7′ E which is 42 nautical miles from SAR Sintete Post.

“About 9.50 am West Indonesia Time (WIB), we carried out a 'distress alert' review of Dai Cat 06 at coordinates 01° 33.300' U-108° 26.00’ BT,“ he said as reported by Pontianak Post.

The team reached the location of the distress signal at 12.20 pm but could no longer detect the signal and it did not find any signs of a marine mishap or debris in the area.

The cloudy weather and strong waves at heights of 1.2 metres at the coordinate point forced the team to return to the post at 4.30 pm, he said.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency announced that the MV Dai Cat 06 carrying a cargo of iron and five crew was reported missing in Indonesian waters on Monday following a police report made by the ship's agent yesterday.

The cargo ship which was operated by three local crew and two Indonesian crew left the pier in Kampung Aceh, Perak on Dec 23 and was supposed to arrive in Kuching, Sarawak, on Dec 31.

A distress signal was detected at 10.42 last night, believed to be from the ship at a position 30 nautical miles northwest of Pemangkat, Indonesia.-Bernama