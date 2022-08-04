‘Orang Asli deprived of better life due to negligence’

PETALING JAYA: Jaringan Kampung Orang Asli Kelantan chairman Mustafa Along has said government efforts to raise the standard and livelihood of Orang Asli communities have failed due to negligence by the Department of Orang Asli Development in monitoring projects that were approved to improve their lives.

Mustafa also responded to comments by social and environmental activist Bavanie Suppiah, who pointed out the absence of basic needs for Orang Asli communities, including water supply and electricity.

He said funds allocated by the government were diverted and used repeatedly to address the same issues due to a lack of efficiency in monitoring development projects.

“Although the government has organised many development projects, we have yet to see a significant improvement in the welfare of the Orang Asli because the projects were awarded to contractors which were not constantly monitored, especially by the department.

“For example, the water issue in Kuala Betis, Kelantan, remains unresolved but what is more surprising is that the contractors, who failed to complete previous projects, were still appointed to complete the same development works,” he said.

Mustafa added that the main impediment to Orang Asli development is the allocation of social-economic development projects to inefficient contractors.

This resulted in a waste of energy and resources due to repetition of awarding contracts for the same project.

He said the Orang Asli community must have a voice to discuss their needs with the government, since most of them are still relying on the department’s assistance to improve their social-economic standing.

Mustafa said it was important for his community to be more actively involved in policy-making decisions and voicing their concerns to the government to address their issues as they know their problems better than anyone.

“I believe the Orang Asli community still needs to rely on government policies and decisions regarding education, economic well-being, job opportunities and social development. But one thing they need to do is to become more active in policy implementation.

“When they become active in policy implementation and development projects, their needs can be addressed and protected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Safe Community chairman and social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the government must ensure that the department, which was set up to look after the welfare of Orang Asli communities, is performing its duties effectively.

Lee, who noted that the welfare and development of the Orang Asli relied on the government’s political will, said the communities should not be overlooked since they are also Malaysians.

“These Orang Asli people have been neglected for a long time while the community asks for fair treatment.

“When the government talks about national development, it should include all communities in the country and no one should be left out.

“The Orang Asli are humans too and they have rights. They have the right and entitlement to all facilities and services that other Malaysians are getting. So, authorities have to find a solution to their issues and address them,” he said.

Lee added that the government should work closely with active representatives of Orang Asli communities and appoint them as mediators to the government so that allocated funds can be used correctly.

“Federal and state governments have the authority to direct the department to improve. If it is not monitoring development efforts for the Orang Asli efficiently, then it must be told to do so.

“There must be determination and commitment to solving such problems.

“The government should work with Orang Asli communities and elect representatives from among them to voice their problems and address their issues.”