Over 1.8 million people fully vaccinated as of Wednesday :Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,805,367 individuals have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination in the country as of Wednesday (June 23).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba in a Twitter post today said that 4,749,133 people had received the first dose, bringing cumulative vaccine doses administered as of yesterday to 6,554,500 doses

The five states that recorded the highest number of people with two doses administered were Selangor at 237,662 followed by Johor (192,501), Sarawak (189,280), Perak (165,932) and Kuala Lumpur (157,393).

On daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), Dr Adham said a total of 252,773 doses were given yesterday compared to 250,529 doses the day before.

He said of the total, 174,448 were recipients of the first dose while 78,325 the second dose. -Bernama