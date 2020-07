SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) has issued 852 compounds to home and business premises owners from January to June this year, for allowing their premises to become aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

State Health, Welfare, Women and Family Empowerment Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said that the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) issued the highest number of compounds at 385, followed by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) with both issued 135 compounds each.

“Compounds were issued by the district health offices as well as local authorities (LAs) through dengue monitoring and prevention operations carried out from time to time.

“Strict action is taken against those who refused to cooperate. Dengue cases are high due to the increase in population and it is increasingly worrying when the community neglects the good hygiene aspect,” she said at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Dr Siti Mariah (Amanah-Seri Serdang) said this in her reply to a question from Michelle Ng Mei Sze (DAP-Subang Jaya) regarding the number of compounds issued this year in relation to dengue cases.

She also said that for dengue cases in Selangor thus far, it recorded a declining trend with 9,415 cases recorded in January, February (6,797), March (4,782), April (3,118), May (2,831) and June (3,188).

The statistics also showed that the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has reduced dengue cases with a drop in the number of those infected, she said. -Bernama