PETALING JAYA: The government has changed its policy to allow Malaysians returning from overseas to undergo home quarantine instead of the mandatory quarantine at quarantine centres from June 10.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said as soon as these Malaysians touched down at the airport, they will undergo a swab test to determine whether it is positive or negative.

“For those who are found positive, they will be sent to the hospital for treatment, while those negative will undergo 14 days quarantine at their respective residences,“ he said at a daily press conference today.

They are also required to download MySejahtera app and will be monitored through this app. They are also required to wear a quarantine wristband to make identification easier.

“All of their movements will be monitored through the MySejahtera app,“ he said.

Any individual who undergoes quarantine that defies its orders and also the standard operating procedure (SOP) set will be issued a compound of RM1,000 and be brought to court.

“The government has decided to take this measure because the infection rate of other countries have flattened and are slowing down,“ he said.

When asked whether should the Malaysians be placed somewhere while waiting for their results, Ismail Sabri said the rapid antigen test kit that is being used at the airports will have its results known within one to two hours.

“However, should there need be a retest, they will be placed at hotels or quarantine centres for two days pending the results,“ he said.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the National Unity ministry has had a meeting with the national security council and the national registration department (NRD) on non -Muslim marriage registration that were affected and delayed due to the movement control order (MCO).

“The meeting has decided that all affected registration of marriage need to be resolved by July 31, so that the registration of marriage can be done without the need for a new application and no need to pay fees again,“ he said.

He also said the NRD will prepare the SOP for registration of marriage and divorce for non-Muslim couples.

The NRD will also allow registration of marriage at 171 houses of worship (temples, churches or religious associations) that were granted operational status by the National Unity Ministry throughout the MCO.

Meanwhile, the meeting also decided that the Rukun Tetangga under green zones are allowed to conduct Voluntary Patrol Scheme (VPS) starting from June 20.

“This allowance involves 1079 VPS throughout the country and the National Unity ministry will prepare the tools such as face masks, vest and torchlight for the members,“ he said, adding that each VPS team should not be more than 5 people

He also said the VPS members are required to download the MySejahtera app to allow assessment of their own health.

“If they are found to have defied the SOP that was set up, the National unity ministry has the right to take back the allowance for patrolling immediately,“ he said.