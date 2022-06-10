P-hailing drivers, riders will be required to contribute to Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: All p-hailing drivers and riders will be required to contribute to the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) said the contributions will be made a pre-condition for them to obtain a vocational licence, which will also be made mandatory.

“This simply means that they (the riders) cannot avoid contributing, as to acquire this (the vocational licence) the SKSPS is a pre-requisite,“ he said when winding up the debate on the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The bill and two others, namely the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2022, aim to give the Transport Ministry the authority to regulate the p-hailing community. The bills were approved by the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wee said the government was committed to ensuring that p-hailing workers have a social security net system.

“When an accident occurs, at least they are protected and at least we (can) help,“ he said.

For a start, he said, the government will make it a condition for all p-hailing companies to impose a Socso contribution of RM13.10 per month on each driver and p-hailing worker, or a total of RM157.20 per year, 80 per cent of which is covered by the government and the rest by p-hailing workers.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit again tomorrow.-Bernama