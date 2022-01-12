I was bypassed by board members: ACAB chief

PUTRAJAYA: The saga involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang took another twist yesterday.

Abu Zahar said six of his fellow board members – Tan Sri Ismail Omar, Datuk David Chua Kok Te, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar and Datuk Dr Hamzah Kassim – had bypassed him when they issued a statement last Saturday distancing themselves from his earlier comments on allegations made against Azam.

He said a day earlier, Azman had sent him a WhatsApp message saying “the issue is getting hotter and hotter”, with Chua responding to it by saying “ACAB needs to meet and discuss this matter urgently and come up with a clear statement to state ACAB’s position by early next week. Keeping silent is not an option.”

Abu Zahar said Ismail was the next to respond with a text message that read: “Yes, we’re meeting on Jan 11. Need to address relevant issues”.

“On their request and views, I agreed to hold a meeting (on Tuesday) at 10am at the MACC Academy in Kuala Lumpur.

“However, on Saturday, the six board members decided to hold a meeting among themselves without my knowledge and issued a media statement.

“So, what can I do? I am disappointed that they had released the statement following the reactions from certain parties and the public over my statement, which was not reported accurately and comprehensively by the media.”

Abu Zahar said that he is prepared to be investigated by any party or organisation, and is willing to cooperate.

“I have nothing to hide as I have told the truth.”

Abu Zahar said the public had been given an inaccurate picture regarding his statement last Wednesday on Azam’s alleged wrongdoings, adding that the media had failed to report the right perspective.

He said it was unfortunate that his 13-page statement was not reported comprehensively by certain media agencies, adding that this had led the public to misunderstand him.

He claimed the media had left out other matters raised in the statement, which were not related to the allegations made against Azam, and only parts of a video of his press conference were shared.

Abu Zahar said as ACAB chairman, he was aware that in accordance with the law, the advisory board was only empowered to give its views and suggestions on how an investigation ought to be carried out but did not have the powers to investigate any criminal wrongdoing of any MACC officer.

He said there was no intention or any attempt by ACAB to obstruct an investigation by any government enforcement agency against Azam.

Abu Zahar said a probe on the allegations of wrongdoing by Azam can be undertaken by any agency tasked by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“I believe my fellow members of ACAB have absolutely no intention to obstruct any further investigations, if there is one. In fact, it is encouraged on the concept of the rule of law so that the good reputation and integrity of MACC is at the highest level.”

Abu Zahar said that if his statement on the matter last week had been misconstrued and had tarnished the reputation of MACC, he would leave it to the government and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to decide his fate as ACAB chairman, and will accept any decision made.

He said it was paramount that MACC receives the support of the public as its main task is to fight corruption and power abuse without fear or favour.

“This has been my firm stand. I will not compromise on any act of corruption or power abuse at all levels,” Abu Zahar said.

Last week, Azam landed in controversy after he admitted that his stock trading account was used by his younger brother to purchase company shares worth millions.

Under the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, it is unlawful to allow a third party to utilise one’s share trading account.