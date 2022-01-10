MACC chief commissioner ‘singing a different tune’

PETALING JAYA: A previous call by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) encouraging whistleblowing on suspected corrupt practices in the civil service appears to be selective in nature.

It was just two years ago when its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki reiterated his earlier assurance of protecting informants of alleged corruption cases under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010.

In guaranteeing their safety under the law, he encouraged whistleblowers to step forward and channel information to MACC to help fight corruption, claiming the commission had given protection to 290 individuals under the Act since 2016.

Azam also said MACC faced setbacks in pursuing corruption cases as “many people are still afraid to report corrupt activities happening around them, fearing the repercussions that might ensue”.

However, last Wednesday, after his damning admission that he had allowed his younger brother to use his stock trading account, Azam is now singing a different tune.

He said he would initiate legal action against those who allegedly defamed him and tarnished his professional reputation.

Investigative journalist and anti-corruption activist Lalitha Kunaratnam, who exposed Azam’s alleged wrongdoings in a two-part article in a news portal, received a letter of demand from the chief commissioner’s lawyers, who not only sought an apology from her but also RM10 million in compensation.

While Azam sinks into deeper scrutiny, with many parties calling for a thorough investigation to be launched on the allegation, his colleagues at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters threw their support behind him.

Yesterday, three MACC deputy commissioners claimed that the attack on their boss has a “political motive” behind it.

In a statement, Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya (operations), Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali (prevention) and Datuk Junipah Wandi (administration), who spoke on behalf of the commission’s workforce, expressed support for Azam’s leadership.

They said they remained united in defending Azam and MACC in preventing corruption in the country.

They claimed that the allegations and attacks on Azam are politically motivated and aimed at crushing the credibility of the commission.

The trio also urged all parties to put an end to the “chaos” and allow the law to take its course fairly and transparently.

Azam has come under fire recently over his admission of allowing his brother to utilise his stock trading account.

On Saturday, six members of the MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board issued a statement disassociating themselves from the independent panel’s stand, which was announced by its chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang in a press conference last Wednesday.

The six members said they categorically wished to state that at a meeting to discuss and hear the allegations against Azam, they did not concur with Abu Zahar’s opinion on the matter. They also said Abu Zahar’s comments during a press conference were entirely his personal view.

An undisclosed number of police reports were lodged against Azam on Saturday, urging an investigation to be initiated against him for offences related to the use of his central depository system account by his younger brother.

Federal police CID director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan said on Saturday that the police reports have been referred to the Securities Commission for further action.