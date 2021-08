KUALA LUMPUR: National para swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli(pix) can't wait to meet and compete against his idol, Daniel Dias from Brazil, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, scheduled from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

Muhammad Nur Syaiful, who will be making his Paralympic Games debut, expressed his excitement to compete in Tokyo because this may be his last chance to be up against Daniel who is rumoured will retire after the Games in Japan.

The Sarawak-born athlete is scheduled to compete in the S5 (limb disability) category in the 50 metres (m), 100m and 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke events.

Daniel is one of the best para swimmers in the world as he has won 24 Paralympic Games medals so far in the three games he has participated in before.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old swimmer from the Land of the Hornbills believes that he is now 100 per cent ready mentally and physically and will be able to create a surprise or two at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

“I have found the techniques, my rhythm and my stamina is also at my best level so far. God willing, I will make a surprise in Tokyo,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He is at the same time a little upset that he could not undergo time trial training in Berlin, Germany due the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the Movement Control in force in the country at this time.

Malaysia's 22-strong contingent to the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be competing in nine sports and 32 events in total.-Bernama