PAS challenges Anwar to name MPs allegedly backing him

PUTRAJAYA: PAS said none of its 18 MPs are supporting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who claimed today that he had majority MP support to form a new government.

Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, also challenged Anwar to back his claim by naming the MPs supporting him.

Anwar had claimed that he “formidable and convincing support” to form a new government and that he had sought an audience on Tuesday with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, but it did not materialise as His Majesty was unwell and is now under treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS supported the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and there is no question of its MPs expressing support for another party.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the launch of World Ozone Day 2020 and the pre-launch of Environment Day 2020 here, he said PAS is committed to PN.

Asked to comment on the statement by UMNO president and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that UMNO and BN will not prohibit their MPs from supporting Anwar, Tuan Ibrahim said parties must have some control over their MPs though they have rights under a democratic system.

“Parties must assume the responsibility to ensure that our MPs support PN,” he said. PAS is a member of PN and is also in the Muafakat Nasional alliance that also includes UMNO and Bersatu.

In KOTA BHARU, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said a government cannot be toppled merely by one person claiming he has majority MP support.

“Does Anwar have the numbers? If he does, then he must have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. If the King is satisfied, then Parliament must be dissolved or the prime minister must step down.

“The government will not fall by merely making a press statement because there are procedures to be adhered to. We also want to see the numbers (support of the MPs),” he told reporters after opening the office of Koperasi Sindiyan Berhad.

Stressing that PAS and its MPs support PN, Mohd Amar said: “We are confident that the present government is strong despite having a small majority.”

Meanwhile, Bersatu Armada (Youth) chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said Anwar, who is the MP for Port Dickson, had staged a gimmick to ensure victory of PKR candidates in the Sabah state election on Saturday.

“So long as he (Anwar) does not announce the list of names of the MPs backing him, I will consider his as empty talk. Let’s wait and see whether anything will materialise,” he said after an event in Putrajaya. -Bernama