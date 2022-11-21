PAS has never used position in govt to oppress the rakyat: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS will not use its position in the government to implement policies that can oppress anyone, especially those in Sabah and Sarawak, who live in pace and harmony according to their respective culture and religion.

PAS Secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) said the party was firm in adopting the principles of Islam, that is ‘no compulsion in religion’. Nobody will be forced to embrace Islam, except by the individual’s own will.

The Kota Bharu Member of Parliament said PAS always respects the Malaysian population which comprises various races, ethnic groups, culture and religion and respect the peace, freedom and harmony enjoyed by everyone based on the Federal Constitution.

“PAS has proven this point by being open and transparent in the administration of Kelantan for more than 30 years. Various races live in peace and harmony as well as have the freedom to practice their own religions,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Takiyuddin said PAS assures to continue the concept of holding discussions with all stakeholders in the government although the party has the highest number of seats within the coalition that is ready to form the Federal Government.

Takiyuddin said leaders and members in PAS were made up of individuals with various backgrounds and qualifications, including a large number of professionals who can carry out the responsibilities if given positions in the government.

In the 15th General Election which concluded on Saturday, PAS under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition won 49 seats, the highest, while Bersatu managed to win 24.

However, the overall results of the election saw a hung parliament with no coalition or party with a simple majority to form the Federal Government.-Bernama