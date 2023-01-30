Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya traders allegedly paid with fake RM20 notes

SIBU: There was a commotion at Pasar Tamu Sibu Jaya today when some traders claimed they received fake RM20 notes from an individual who bought vegetables from them today.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

It is said that the fake notes were used by a woman, who came with a child, to buy vegetables from the traders, who are mostly from the Iban community.

Sibu Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, when contacted, said his department had not received any report on the incident.

“We advise the traders who have fallen victims to come forward and lodge a report so that an investigation can be carried out,” he said.

In a separate development, Zulkipli said that a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Sibu IPD arrested a 50-year-old man in a hotel room in Jalan Maju at 2.55 pm yesterday for suspected drug trafficking.

Upon investigation, police seized 10 white plastic packets marked ‘Juice Master’ containing powder suspected to be a mixture of Ecstasy-type drugs weighing about 314.93 grammes.

Also seized were 17 plastic packets containing lumps of crystals suspected to be ketamine weighing about 20.66 grammes and 13 multi-coloured pills with the logo ‘Crown’ and ‘C’ suspected to be ecstasy weighing about 4.87 grammes.

“The estimated gross weight of the total seizure is 340.46 grammes worth RM19,495.

The suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, was found to have five previous drug-related cases.

The suspect, who was arrested under sections 39B and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, has been remanded for seven days from today to assist in the investigation. -Bernama