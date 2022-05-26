PBM confirms receiving Zuraida's intention to join party: Vice-President

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today confirmed that its secretary-general’s office has received a call from Ampang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin(pix) expressing her intention to join the party.

PBM vice-president Muhammad Saiful Bahari Sahari said her pledge was made through a telephone call from Zuraida’s office, but she was not been able to submit her application form yet as she is attending official functions abroad.

“Currently, she is in Turkey, after which she will be going to Greece. She is expected to return home on June 2. Insya Allah, between June 2 and 3, she will send her membership form to confirm her intention to join the party,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Earlier, Zuraida decided to join PBM as she believed in the struggles of the party and was attracted by its six core principles, namely multiracial engagement; women and youth empowerment; economic development; educational improvement and the advancement of science and technology.

This is the second time Zuraida had joined a different political party after being sacked from PKR and later joined Bersatu.

Muhammad Saiful Bahari said PBM was confident that Zuraida’s participation would further strengthen the party’s position, considering that she is a big name in the political arena and has many followers as well as being active in empowering women groups.

“At the party level, the response towards her is good because as soon as the news of her joining PBM spread via WhatsApp, everyone is open and honoured to receive her,” he added.

Meanwhile, PBM secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said Zuraida’s intention to join the party would be discussed at the supreme council meeting before announcing the decision.

“PBM is very proud and excited (about Zuraida's intention to join the party) as she is a dedicated and charismatic MP with an excellent service record as a leader close to the grassroots.

“This strengthens the belief that the six core principles of our multiracial party will continue to garner people’s support and further motivate us to build the momentum to work harder for Bangsa Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to view the party hopping matter seriously following Zuraida’s action and hoped that the government should no longer compromise on those who switch parties.

“It is partly a sign of support for the firmness in addressing the issue of party hopping among elected representatives ahead of the implementation of anti-hopping party law

“There are many other MPs who were more loyal to their parties who should be considered to fill the ministerial post held by Zuraida,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said Zuraida’s action would not affect the strength of the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said the real strength of PN and the PAS itself was formed from the support of the people and not from individual leaders.

“Malaysia is a democratic nation. (Zuraida) can join any party. With Zuraida leaving the party, it would not affect PN. PAS depends on the people while leaders can come and go,” he told reporters after attending the PAS Terengganu’s Aidilfitri open house here today.

Following her resignation from Bersatu, it was reported the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister said she would be meeting Ismail Sabri soon to discuss her resignation from the Cabinet.-Bernama