PBM rolls into flood relief

KLANG: Members of the newly launched political party, Parti Bangsa Malaysia went to the ground yesterday as part of their flood relief aid programme to assist victims and hand out aid.

The members said they wanted to reach out to as many victims as possible in the Klang area, and apart from food, they were also distributing other essentials like soap, blankets, and towels.

“We have a very dedicated team of volunteers from our members, and it is our aim to help each and every victim.

“We work systematically and in different teams to ensure aid reaches all those affected,“ said a PBM volunteer member.

Flood victims who were seen queuing up to accept the aid said they were grateful for the assistance and hoped more parties would also come forward to assist them.

PBM members said they would go down to the ground as much as possible to help the victims till things resume normal.