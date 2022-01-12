PDRM top officials pay courtesy call on PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) top officials led by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and PDRM directors.

This was their first visit since Anwar took the oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

According to a posting on PDRM’s official Facebook page, the meeting which lasted almost two hours discussed current issues, and there was also a briefing on national security.

Also present were Home Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin.-Bernama