Pedestrian killed, passenger drowned when car skids, plunges into river

KUANTAN: A pedestrian, believed to be a Rohingya ethnic, was killed when hit by a car in an incident at KM55 Jalan Pekan - Nenasi - Rompin today.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said also killed in the 9.30 am incident was a passenger in the car, identified as Nor Katijah Mamat, 33, believed to have drowned when the car plunged into the river.

He said Nor Katijah’s husband, Mohamad Aizuddin Karim, 27, who was at the wheel of the Proton Saga car, injured his right arm and was sent to Pekan Hospital for treatment.

The couple was on their way to Rompin from Pekan when Mohamad Aizuddin lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer to the left side of the road and hit the pedestrian before it plunged into the river, he said in a statement today.

He said the identity of the pedestrian, who died at the scene, had yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department said a team from the Nenasi Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene of the incident following a distress call received at 9.47 am.

According to him, passers-by helped to rescue the driver after the car plunged into the river, but the woman was swept by the current and her body was found by local residents who helped in the search.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action. -Bernama