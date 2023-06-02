Peja: Bersatu received huge contributions from corporate entities

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) received huge contributions from corporate companies and businesses, said party deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

“We keep the party’s fund in accounts; we keep records of (cash) inflow and outflow.

“We don’t keep cash, watches worth millions of ringgit at home,“ Ahmad Faizal was quoted as saying by NST in response to statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asking the party to explain how Bersatu managed to raise massive amount of cash in a short period.

Ahmad Faizal, who is Perikatan Nasional deputy chairman also pointed out that there’s no need for him to explain about the allegation in detail since the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) would investigate this matter.

“Previously, we received huge contributions from various people which includes, corporate figures and business people,“ he added.

Bersatu’s accounts were frozen to enable the MACC to investigate funds believed to have been obtained from illegal proceeds.

The investigations are being carried out under the MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.