Pemulih SiberKASA to turn out 20,000 Cybersecurity talents by 2024

CYBERJAYA: Pemulih SiberKASA, a Cybersecurity Upskilling Training Programme is one of the agenda movers to produce 20,000 talents in cybersecurity by 2024.

CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab(pix) said Pemulih SiberKASA was introduced in line with the People's Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) to rehabilitate and strengthen the national economy which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the 2020-2024 Malaysian Cyber Security Strategy (MCSS) launched in June.

He said CyberSecurity which is a cybersecurity technical expert centre under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is confident participants produced through this programme involving an allocation of RM2.7 million are capable of meeting the needs of various industries.

He was speaking at a media conference after a ceremony to launch the Pemulih SiberKASA OJT Kick-Off Day here today.

He said CyberSecurity received 549 applications from individuals with information technology (IT) backgrounds since the programme was opened in July.

He said the participants who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic like losing their jobs included unemployed graduates.

Of the total, he said, 200 applicants were selected to undergo a series of cybersecurity certification training for half-month before doing on-the-job training (OJT) for two-and-a-half months in 25 companies taking part in the programme.

“Other than providing a career opportunity, all the participants from the programme are capable of boosting the effectiveness of the cybersecurity initiative implemented in their respective organisations,” he said.-Bernama