Penang entrepreneur distributes 900kg of sacrificial meat to the needy

GEORGE TOWN: An entrepreneur has taken the initiative to bring festive cheer to some 100 underprivilaged people here by distributing about 900kg of sacrificial meat to them though the Kurban Tanda Cinta programme.

Hajamydin Shahul Hamid, 51, said through the programme which was held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, his team also donated daily essentials such as rice, bread and sugar to the needy to help ease their burden amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The aid is distributed to the needy around the Timur Laut district as well as some areas in other districts, regardless of their background,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

Hajamydin said the sacrificial rites which had been earlier involved the slaughter of two cows and four goats.

“We carry out this iniative every year and I hope that more parties will come forward to extend their assistance to the needy during this difficult times,” said Hajamydin who plans to do more charity works in the future.

Meanwhile, M. Thangaletchumi, 63, who received daily necessities aid said the assistance came in handy as she had not been working for the past one year.

“Since I lost my job life has become more difficult. With this assistance, it has helped eased my burden to some extent,” said the former cleaner.

Meanwhile, a restaurant worker, Ooi Lei Ling, 29, said the aid was a great relief after her employer reduced her income and she was forced to be frugal to survive from now on.

“Thank you to those who have shown their concern, the aid will help me through until I get my next month’s salary,” she said.-Bernama