Penang ferries to be turned into museum, restaurants, tourist rides

GEORGE TOWN: Five of Penang's old ferries will be transformed into a floating museum, tourist ferries and floating restaurants.

Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said the five iconic ferries would be handed over to eligible companies from July 1.

“Two ferries will be turned into special tourist ferries, two will be transformed into floating restaurants and another one will be made into a floating museum.

“Many proposals were received on March 19. After being evaluated by several PPC committee members, the PPC board of directors meeting in mid-June approved the qualified companies. PPC and the successful companies will sign a contract of 10 plus five years,“ he said in a statement here today.

Tan said the eligible companies were given a period of three to six months to repair and renovate the iconic ferries.

“PPC’s main mission now is to ensure that these five iconic ferries continue to appear in Penang waters. I believe these ferries will be important tourism products and attractive holiday destinations in Penang,“ he said.-Bernama