GEORGE TOWN: Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is promoting digitalisation initiatives by encouraging its 631,250 customers to settle their bills online as the water authority resumes its billing process.

After non-issuance of bills for over a month to abide by the movement control order (MCO) and to instil social distancing, PBAPP has launched its “contactless” water billing initiatives as the Covid-19 pandemic is not over.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said its meter readers are delivering estimated charges to mailboxes of their consumers now.

Alternatively, other mode of payments is through the “myPBA” mobile app or JomPAY (Biller Code: 50385).

“Our meter readers will quickly place a bill in a mailbox and move on to the next premises to minimise person-to-person contact. They will not step into any premises or make contact with any person in the premises,” he said.

Consumers are advised to check their mailboxes over the next few days to retrieve their water bills, said Jaseni in a statement.

He reiterated that the best choices to avoid hassle and congestion as well as exposure by heading outdoors, is to rely on online payments.

PBAPP offers two convenient options for online payments:

The “myPBA” mobile app (for mobile phones and tablets) can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Users who register their bill account number will be able to view the amount payable on the app and make payment immediately by following the instructions shown in the app.

Alternatively, there is the “JomPAY (Biller Code: 50385)” where consumers who have received hard copies of their water bills may also make payment directly by logging on to their Internet-banking accounts and using the JomPAY facility.

Consumers who have not received hard copies of their water bills may also view soft copies online by logging on to www.pba.com.my, click on the “online services” tab; register as a user; click on the view bill” tab; and input the relevant details to view the bill.

Those who want to use cash, are encouraged to pay at the nine PBAPP consumer services centers which will be opened from 9am until 1pm every Monday until Friday.

Cash payments may also be made at Pos Malaysia, Paylink kiosks, Bank ATMs and authorised collections agencies such as Happy Mart.

PBAPP is upholding its decision to not carry out any meter clamping or water supply disconnections during Phase 4 of the MCO until May 12.

For more information, consumers can call the call centre at 04-2558255.

ends