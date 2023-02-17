Penang launches augmented reality park

GEORGE TOWN: Penang brings Armenian Park to life with the launching of its augmented reality (AR) technology, in an effort to maximise the experience of tourists in the state.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the ARmenian Park project consists of 19 trackable images of batik workpieces, from Mandy Maung’s Orikata Tales collection.

The ARmenian Park project is an AR interactive outdoor art installation that creates a unique interactive experience for visitors in the park.

“Armenian Street is one of the very popular tourist spots in Penang; by integrating AR art in Armenian park, we can maximise the tourist experience and add value to the destination,” he told the reporters at the ARmenian Park launching ceremony today.

He also claimed that Penang is the first state in Malaysia to launch an AR park.

Yeoh added that visitors can view the arts coming to life when they scan the code using the Perk Reality application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store or iPhone app store.

He added that the content of the trackable images will differ monthly, providing a platform for more artists to showcase their work.

“Through AR technology we will be able to provide a new channel for artists to showcase their work, both locally and internationally,” he said. -Bernama