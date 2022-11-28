Penang the largest contributor to M’sia's exports in Oct

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (Bernama) -- Malaysian exports rose 15 per cent year on year to RM131.6 billion in October 2022, with Penang posting the highest exports at RM7.1 billion.

Malaysia's total trade in October jumped 21 per cent to RM245.2 billion.

In a statement, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said according to the export-import statistics by state for October released today, higher exports were also recorded in most states such as Johor (RM4.8 billion), Sarawak (RM3.7 billion), Labuan (RM1.7 billion), Sabah (RM1.4 billion), Kedah (RM1.0 billion), Negeri Sembilan (RM453.2 million), Perlis (RM43.5 million), Kuala Lumpur (RM41.8 million), Melaka (RM38.0 million) and Kelantan (RM17.7 million).

However, exports decreased in Selangor (RM1.8 billion), Terengganu (RM581.2 million), Perak (RM404.6 million), and Pahang (RM330.6 million).

Malaysia’s total trade for October amounted to RM245.2 billion, an increase of 21.1 per cent year-on-year, with exports of RM131.6 billion (15 per cent) and imports worth RM113.5 billion (29.2 per cent).

Chief statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said imports also increased by RM25.6 billion (29.2 per cent) in October on year.

“The increase in imports was due to the higher imports in most states such as Johor (RM14.1 billion), Selangor (RM4.3 billion), Melaka (RM1.9 billion), Kedah (RM1.8 billion), Pulau Pinang (RM1.7 billion), Sarawak (RM929.3 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM353.0 million), Kuala Lumpur (RM164.6 million), Pahang (RM144.6 million), Sabah (RM107.8 million), Kelantan (RM39.8 million) and Perlis (RM26.3 million).

However, imports decreased in Terengganu (RM346.0 million), Labuan (RM52.5 million), and Perak (RM32.5 million).

Mohd Uzir said among the top five major exporting states, Penang remained the top exporter with a share of 29.6 per cent, followed by Johor (21.9 per cent), Selangor (17.1 per cent), Sarawak (9.0 per cent) and W.P. Kuala Lumpur (4.3 per cent).

For imports, Johor was the largest contributor with a share of 28.0 per cent, followed by Selangor (24.0 per cent), Penang (20.8 per cent), Kedah (6.5 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (5.7 per cent).-Bernama