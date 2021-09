MELAKA: Perak FC have been relegated to the second-tier Premier League next season after losing 2-1 to Melaka United in a Super League clash at the Hang Jebat Stadium here yesterday.

The win ensures Melaka United’s stay in the top-tier for another season and condemned the Bos Gaurus to play in the second-tier for the first time next season.

Knowing that only a win would keep their hopes of staying in the Super League alive, Perak FC went ahead in the 30th minute when Sergio Augero scored from the penalty spot after teammate Muhammad Syahir Bashah was fouled by Khairul Anwar Shahrudin in the box.

Melaka United, however, hit back with two goals through Manuel Ott (66th minute) and Sony Norde (79th minute). -Bernama