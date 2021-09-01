Perak FC settle salary arrears of two ex-Brazilian import players

IPOH: Perak FC have successfully resolved the issue of a two-month salary claim that was in arrears involving two former import players from Brazil, Leandro Dos Santos and Raianderson Da Costa.

Perak FC general manager Azman Noh said their salaries were in arrears in May and June and that the matter had been resolved before Aug 31.

“Meanwhile, claims from agents to Leandro, Rainderson and another former import player from Brazil, Guilherme De Paula, will be made in instalments starting next month.

“The Perak FC management will also hold prior negotiations with the agents of the three former import players to resolve the matter,“ he said in a statement here today.

On Aug 10, Leandro and Rainderson had filed suits through their lawyers in the United Kingdom when Perak FC failed to settle their outstanding salary claims.

In addition, Azman said that the suit filed by another former player from South Korea, Jeon Hyo-Seok, had also been settled in installments apart from an advance payment made beforehand.

He said all the claims had to be resolved to ensure that Perak FC's license was not suspended to play in the Super League next season.

“Perak FC expresses its appreciation to (Perak) Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad for helping the team a lot in finding financial resources to resolve all claims (against us),“ ​​he said. -Bernama