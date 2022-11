LANGKAWI: Perikatan Nasional candidate Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah has taken a surprising lead based on the unofficial counting of votes.

The joint chairman of Langkawi Development Authority Board is now ahead of Barisan Nasional’s candidate Datuk Amirshah Siraj, incumbent Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed from GTA-Pejuang, and Pakatan Harapan’s Zabidi Yahya, The Vibes reports