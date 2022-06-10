Perodua Q3 sales up 5% from previous quarter as supply issues improve

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) sales for the third quarter of 2022 (Q3’22) rose 5% to 69,011 units from 65,719 units in Q2'22 as the automotive supply chain continued to improve.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said the increase in registrations in Q3’22 showed that most of the major issues within the automotive supply chain have normalised.

“It is now time to further improve on production as we need to reduce the waiting period for our customers,” he said in a statement today.

On a quarter-to-quarter comparison, vehicle registration jumped by 216.5% as a lockdown was imposed between June and mid-August last year on nearly all economic activities in the country to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases. Between July and September 2021, Perodua sold 21,803 units.

Year-to-date, sales rose by 64.9% to 196,354 units from January to September 2022, from 119,093 units sold in the same period last year.

Month-on-month, registrations of Perodua vehicles cooled by 5.43% to 24,626 units in September from 26,039 units registered in August 2022 as part of the compact car company’s vehicle registration maximisation plan in the fourth quarter of this year.

“For now, we are focused on increasing our momentum into the fourth quarter of this year as well as maximising production in the first quarter of next year to ensure all our customers who booked their Perodua vehicles during the sales tax exemption period will receive their car on or before March 31, 2023,” Zainal Abidin said.

Perodua achieved its highest monthly production so far this year at 29,077 units in September, while year-to-date (January to September 2022) numbers stood at 206,837 units.

As of June 30, 2022, the number of outstanding bookings eligible for the sales tax exemption was over 200,000.