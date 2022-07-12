Petronas Carigali makes significant O&G discovery at Block SK306 off Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has announced an oil and gas (O&G) discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, off the coast of Sarawak.

It is located in the shallow waters of Balingian province about 150km from Bintulu, Sarawak.

The Nahara-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 2,468 metres and encountered hydrocarbon in the Late Oligocene to Middle Miocene aged sedimentary sequences. Light oil with minimal contaminants was also established after production testing was conducted for the well.

PCSB is the operator of the block, with 100% participating interest in its production sharing contract.

Petronas exploration vice-president Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said the group is excited with the discovery and its impact to the future exploration effort in the surrounding areas.

“Nahara-1 is a significant oil discovery by PCSB within the last decade. It is a testament to the vast potential in Malaysia’s prolific basins which remain highly prospective. The discovery also reinforces PCSB’s current exploration strategy of renewing focus in its exploration efforts in Malaysia’s basins,” he said in a statement on Dec 7.