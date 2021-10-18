Pitas second water treatment plant ready next year, 30 villages to benefit

KOTA MARUDU: Construction of the second Pitas water treatment plant (LRA) costing RM37.8 million ringgit is expected to be completed in November next year, benefiting 30 villages in the district.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid(pix) said the plant with a capacity of treating 10 million litres of water per day could overcome the villagers’ problem of not having clean water supply all this while.

He said the water treatment plant, now under construction, would be an addition to the existing plant with a capacity of treating only four million litres of water per day, and it is a first-phase project to provide clean water to residents in the area.

“Hence, Pitas will be supplying 14 million litres of clean water per day to the residents. But I know that one more village area is without clean water supply.

“As such, (a water treatment plant) able to provide at least 10 million litres per day is needed in the future. The first phase of the Pitas second water treatment plant is expected to be ready in 2022 and there will be phase two and phase three later on.”

He said this when met by reporters after visiting recipients of the Bina Baru Housing Programme for the Poorest People (PPRT) in Kampung Tanjung Batu, here, today.

Earlier, Mahdzir visited the second Pitas LRA site and attended a briefing on the rural water supply and road projects here as part of this three-day working visit to Sabah.

Also present was Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who is also the state's Works Minister.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir proposed the setting up of a special committee to enhance the role of the Rural Development Ministry together with the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) to resolve the issue of water supply to the rural areas.

“This includes upgrading of the rural water supply infrastructure covering the water treatment plants and distribution system, as well as replacing the old pipes.

“There is an allocation for reticulation under the ministry and also under KASA. Thus, there is a need for collaboration (between both ministries) as the objective is the same, to help the rural folk (receive clean water supply),” he said.-Bernama