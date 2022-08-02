Plantation worker fined RM10,000 for offering bribe of RM200 to policeman

KUALA TERENGGANU: An oil palm plantation worker was fined RM10,000 and sentenced to 14 days’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to offering a bribe of RM200 to a policeman in Kemaman last month.

Judge Dazuki Ali who handed down the sentence to Radzali Bahari, 41, also ordered him to serve 10 months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Radzali pleaded guilty to offering a bribe of RM200 to a lance corporate on duty at Ayer Puteh Police station as an inducement not to be detained and have his urine tested at 4 pm on July 12.

He was charged under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission 2009.-Bernama