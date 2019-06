PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wished all Malaysians Selamat Hari Raya and extended his apologies to the rakyat if there were any shortcomings.

In his Hari Raya speech at the Prime Minister’s official residence here, he said Malaysia is a country that has always provided for the people and any festivals should be celebrated regardless of race and religion.

“We this is a multiracial country and we have a society that lives peacefully.

“We also celebrate all the festivities together regardless of race and religion,” he told Malaysians from all walks of life who turned up at the Sri Perdana Open House.

Hundreds of visitors including families and children began arriving and gathering at the main gate of the Seri Perdana complex as early as 8.30am for the event.