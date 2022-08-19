PM: Govt allocates RM6.3 billion to Selangor under second rolling plan of 12MP

SHAH ALAM: The government approved an allocation of RM6.3 billion for the implementation of infrastructure development and service delivery facilities in Selangor, under the Second Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix), when announcing the matter, said among the important projects that will be implemented are five flood mitigation projects with an allocation of RM4.7 billion.

“This effort will be expedited to avoid the recurrence of severe floods that affect the well-being of the population, the economy of the state and the country.

“At the end of last year, major floods occurred in Selangor such as in Shah Alam, Hulu Langat and so on; we believe with these flood mitigation projects we can avoid major floods,” he said when officiating the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM) Selangor chapter today.

Ismail Sabri said the government also took proactive steps to plan a new approach including the construction of appropriate and more sustainable and comprehensive infrastructure in the state.

The Prime Minister said apart from that, efforts to provide housing for Keluarga Malaysia, especially for the B40 and M40 groups, continue to be an important agenda of the government.

He said that in line with the aspirations of One Family, One House, a total of 14,329 housing units in Selangor had been completed as of June this year through various programmes such as the People's Housing Project (PPR) and Malaysian Civil Servant Housing (PPAM).

In the meantime, Ismail Sabri also congratulated two Selangorians, namely badminton player M. Thinaah who bagged two gold medals in the mixed team and women's doubles events and table tennis player Javen Choong who won silver in the mixed doubles event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.-Bernama