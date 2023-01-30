PM: Three agreements involving cyber security, digital, green economy signed in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Singapore today, three agreements were signed between Putrajaya and Singapore covering aspects of cyber security, digital and green economy.

The Prime Minister led the Malaysian delegation to Singapore in a meeting with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at The Istana.

Anwar said the two frameworks involving cooperation in the digital economy and the green economy were signed by International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and his counterpart Gan Kim Yong on behalf of Singapore.

“Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil represented Malaysia to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation from the aspects of data, cyber security and the digital economy,” Anwar said through a post on the official Twitter page today.

He said through this meeting, Anwar and Lee as close friends and neighbours were able to work together constructively and produce a win-win situation with significant benefits for the people and business fields of both countries.

This is Anwar’s first official visit to Singapore after assuming the office of Prime Minister.

“I was also honoured by PM Lee who named a hybrid orchid species ‘Dendrobium Anwar Azizah’ in conjunction with my official visit to Singapore,” he said.

He added that this meeting provided an opportunity to explore forms of cooperation to further improve Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations.

“We also had the opportunity to discuss various regional and international issues of mutual interest,” he said.

Previously, Tengku Zafrul said discussions with Singapore on a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) in digital trade and green economy had started last year and had been presented to the Cabinet, which had given its approval for it to be finalised soon.

The two countries signed an MOC in the digital and green economy, a first for Putrajaya due to the growth potential in both sectors. The MOC is a follow up to the cooperation framework finalised by both countries in August 2022.

A framework for cooperation in the digital economy will facilitate enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade facilitation, digital identity, standards, investment promotion, facilitation of digitisation as well as digitisation of micro, small and medium enterprises.

This will open up wider opportunities, benefitting businesses, workers and people in both countries.

From the aspect of the green economy, the two countries will strengthen cooperation to decarbonise industries in addition to allowing businesses and workers to seize existing opportunities. -Bernama