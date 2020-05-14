PN federal govt has failed its first test of legitimacy, says Selayang MP

PETALING JAYA: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government has failed its first test of legitimacy by shutting out the voices of the people, Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen said today.

In proposing to adjourn the one-day parliament sitting on May 18 immediately after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s delivery of the Royal Address, has implied that PN admitted it does not command the confidence of the Dewan Rakyat, he said in a statement.

“Procedurally, the Royal Address or commonly referred to as the Throne Speech in other countries, marks the beginning of a new session of parliament,” Leong said.

“Politically, the Throne Speech is important because it is the first test of a government’s ability to command the confidence of parliament, especially if it is at the beginning of a new parliament or if a new government has recently taken over.

“The Throne Speech sets out the government’s policies, priorities and programmes for the coming session of parliament including legislation it intends to pass. The normal and proper procedure after the speech is for parliament to debate and vote on its acceptance. In the United Kingdom, the voting down of the Throne Speech is of major political significance.”

Leong said this called into question the ability of the government to command the confidence of parliament.