Poland to send firefighters, rescue dogs to quake-hit Türkiye

LONDON: Poland on Monday announced immediate support for Türkiye, including a team of 76 firefighters and eight rescue dogs, after strong earthquakes jolted the country’s southern region.

“We have received an official confirmation of acceptance for our help,“ the country’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Twitter.

At least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 earthquake jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several neighboring provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

Later, at 13.24 pm (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake also centred in Kahramanmaras struck the region. -Bernama