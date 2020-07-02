Police cripple fake liquor processing syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled a counterfeit liquor processing syndicate following the arrest of four men in a raid in Puchong near here yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the suspects, who included two Myanmar nationals, were aged between 30 and 40.

“In the raid, 87 boxes of liquor of various brands, six 200-litre drums and four barrels containing dark-colored liquid believed to be alcoholic drink were seized.

“The total seizure is estimated at RM 222,000,” he said in a statement today adding that initial investigations found that the seized liquor are meant for distribution around the Klang Valley.

Acryl Sani said police also seized two multi-purpose vehicles - Toyota Vellfire and Nissan Serena.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for four days until Saturday and the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 4 (1) (c) of the Law Reform (Eradication of Illicit Samsu) Act 1976. -Bernama