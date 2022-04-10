Police dispose contraband cigarettes worth RM2.8m

KUANTAN: Pahang police today disposed of a total of 4,401,934 sticks of contraband cigarettes which were seized over the last eight years from 2015 and valued at over RM2.8 million, including taxes.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said the disposal involved 16 cases, with 17 arrests that were investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

He said the contraband that was disposed of was due to the success of the operations planned and executed by, among others, the Pahang Criminal Investigation Department in the districts of Kuantan, Pekan, Rompin, Jerantut and Cameron Highlands.

“These case items have also been disposed of after getting the court order and approval from Customs,” he told a media conference at the Pahang Police Headquarters here today.

From January to September, meanwhile, a total of 25 investigation papers have been opened under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 involving the red-handed arrests of 36 individuals and RM292,224.10 in unpaid tax, he said.

Ramli said police will dispose of 14 types of drugs, involving 1,888 items seized from 2016 to 2021, with the overall market value of the drugs totalling RM420,724.34.

He added that the disposal would be carried out by a certified contractor in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan tomorrow.

Among the drugs to be disposed of are 5,556.21 grammes (g) of heroin, methamphetamine (1,620.21 g), cannabis (1,132.20 g), ketamine (18.92 g), Yaba pills (105.48 g) and ketum water (2,717.23 litres).

In addition, he said that from Jan 1 to Sept 30, a total of 9,500 individuals were arrested for various drug offences while the value of the seized drugs amounted to more than RM31.3 million.-Bernama