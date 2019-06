BUTTERWORTH: The police have uncovered the activities of a man who renovated and turned his apartment into an entertainment centre after carrying out a raid at the premises in Butterworth earlier this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said during the raid, carried out under the integrated ‘Ops Aidilfitri / Ops Noda’ from 11.30pm to 3.30am, police detained a local man and three Thai women, aged 21 to 32.

“The man is the organiser of the entertainment centre and is believed to be the owner of the property while the foreign women are working for him to serve customers.

He said the inspection also found that three women had abused their social visit passes and without valid permit to work in the country.

“During the raid, the police also seized monitors, speakers, wireless microphones, amplifiers and six receipts pertaining to sales of liquor and some cash,” he said. — Bernama