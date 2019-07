KOTA KINABALU: Police believed they have solved five robbery cases reported in the district following the arrest of seven suspects comprising three men and four women on July 3.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said all suspects, aged 17 to 31, were detained after police raided a house in Taman Sri Gayang, Tuaran at 1am.

He said during the raid the police found several items believed to be part of the loots and machetes used by the suspects to commit robbery.

Thus far, the suspects were identified to have involved in five robbery cases in Kota Kinabalu and nearby areas of Inanam and Menggatal, he said.

“The modus operandi of this group was using machetes to scare and harass the victims, apart from targeting budget hotels, massage and reflexology centres as well as private residences,” he told a news conference after the monthly assembly of the Sabah police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

He said of those detained, two men and two women were also tested positive for drugs.

The police were still tracking down the two remaining group members, known as Mohd Sahab, 26, and Mohd Nazar Khan, 31, he said. — Bernama