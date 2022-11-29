Police received report against Baling MP for allegedly calling Anwar Israeli agent

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report against Baling MP Hassan Saad for allegedly labelling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as an agent of Israel.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the investigation was being conducted by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT), Prosecution/Law Division (D5), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bukit Aman.

“PDRM confirms receiving a report on the issue concerned. The case is classified under Section 504 and Section 500 of the Penal Code (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and defamation).

“(Case is also investigated) under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (for improper use of network facilities or network services),“ she said in a statement here today.

Putrajaya Angkatan Muda Keadilan (PKR Youth) today asked police to investigate allegations calling Anwar an Israeli agent.

Its chief Mohamad Syazreen Ezam Mohd Saidi was reported as saying that this matter should not be taken lightly as it also involved the country’s sovereignty and security.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan was reported as saying it would take legal action against anyone linking its leaders to Israeli agents while PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said Anwar had asked police to act on such seditious remarks.-Bernama