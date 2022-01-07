Police report lodged on claims against MACC chief

PETALING JAYA: Four PKR MPs have lodged a police report against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki over his alleged stock trading scandal.

In the police report, the PKR MPs urged the authorities to investigate Azam after he said he allowed his brother, Nasir, to buy shares using his trading account in 2015.

Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil were among the MPs who lodged the police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today.

It was reported that Azam allegedly owned 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.

The MACC advisory panel has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azam told the media that he allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.

In the wake of the controversy, the Securities Commission (SC) said that it would be reaching out to Azam over his shareholding activities as well as his brother, who allegedly used the MACC chief’s account.

Azam has said that he would give full cooperation to the SC.