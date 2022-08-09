Police rounded-up 108 drug addicts in Op Tapis

PETALING JAYA: Police have rounded-up 108 drug addicts in a three-day operation codenamed Op Tapis carried out in Kelantan, NST reports.

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun(pix) said various types of drugs worth nearly RM280,000 were also seized in the operation.

He said the operation, which ended on Saturday, covered districts such as Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Kota Baru.

He added that the 108 were all men, aged between 18 and 45.

Zaki added that police have identified several abandoned buildings which were targeted by the addicts as drug dens.