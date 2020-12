KUALA LUMPUR: Police have found drugs, believed to be ecstasy pills worth RM235,044, inside a parked car in a parking bay of a residence at Jalan Ipoh on Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Adnan Azizon said that the drugs were found at 5.30 pm after the interrogation of a male suspect, aged 43, which led police to the vehicle.

He said that a total of 13,058 pills weighing about 4.3 kilogrammes were seized, which could have supplied 13,000 drug addicts in the country.

“The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and his earlier remand is extended for another six days beginning today until Dec 29, to assist with the investigation,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama