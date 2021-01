LAHAD DATU: Police are in the midst of tracking down the owner of a Facebook account which uses the name ‘Respati’, who is believed to have posted a statement with elements of insults and threats against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Immigration Department regarding the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sabah police contingent headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Jauteh Dikun said his department was currently conducting further investigations to trace the whereabouts of the account owner.

“Investigation papers will also be opened, and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said briefly when contacted here today.

He also reminded social media users to be careful in issuing any statement that could tarnish the image, credibility and dignity of an individual or an organisation.

Respati in a statement posted on Facebook yesterday challenged the Immigration Department or police to meet him at Batu 13, Jeroco near here, apart from asking truck drivers and trailers to run over policemen manning roadblocks.

In addition, the owner of the account also called on the public to bring sharp weapons to face the police.

The post received more than 300 shares asking the authorities to take stern action against the account owner. — Bernama